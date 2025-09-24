Ombudsman flags concerns over taxi tariff policy at Heydar Aliyev Airport

24 September 2025 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Employees of the Office of the Ombudsman for Human Rights of Azerbaijan conducted a monitoring of the special tariff policy applied to taxi services at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, focusing on the right to equality, Azernews reports.

According to the Ombudsman's Office, the monitoring revealed that the new rules artificially increase prices, limit passenger choice, fail to create equal opportunities for licensed taxi providers, cause economic losses for drivers, and generate social discontent.

It was noted that the policy contradicts Article 25 (Right to Equality) and Article 59 (Right to Free Entrepreneurship) of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, as well as the Competition Code.

The Ombudsman plans to appeal to relevant state bodies to ensure constitutional rights, establish transparent and fair tariff mechanisms, create equal opportunities for all licensed taxi services, and take measures to protect a competitive environment.