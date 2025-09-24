Azerbaijan drafts new state program for development of official statistics

24 September 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A new state program for the development of official statistics for 2026-2030 has been drafted and agreed upon with relevant state bodies in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov said at the 3rd International Statistical Forum in Baku, Azernews reports.

Budagov emphasized that the rapid development of information technologies and the emergence of alternative data sources require continuous modernization of statistical processes. He noted that the development of Azerbaijan’s national statistical system is closely linked to the initiatives of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, under whose leadership the legal framework for a market-oriented statistical system was established and later strengthened through six state programs. These reforms introduced modern methodologies, national classifications, a system of national accounts, new statistical areas, electronic statistics platforms, and enhanced the material and technical capacity of statistical bodies.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s achievements, Budagov noted that the State Statistics Committee became the first central executive body in the country—and the first statistical body in the CIS—to receive a significant international certification.

The new 2026-2030 program sets ambitious goals for the national statistical system, including strengthening national potential by leveraging international experience, improving methodological standards, and expanding the use of modern information and communication technologies.

Budagov also underlined ongoing international cooperation, particularly with the Statistical Committee of South Korea. Between 2018 and 2022, five joint projects were implemented, resulting in the launch of the Azerbaijan Statistical Information Service (ASIS), an administrative data management system, electronic training portals, and other innovations to enhance data accessibility and statistical capacity