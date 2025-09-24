Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts prepare for CIS Games [PHOTOS]

24 September 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A trial competition for the upcoming 3rd CIS Games in rhythmic gymnastics has taken place in Shaki, showcasing the talents of Azerbaijani gymnasts, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the 30th National Championship, held at the Olympic Sports Complex, brought together 130 athletes from 13 different clubs across the country.

The competitors, spanning the junior, adolescent, and youth age categories, performed routines with various apparatus, including the hoop, ball, ribbon, and clubs. In the junior category, Leyli Gayibli, Zeynab Ismayilova, and Mira Ozel emerged as the top performers, securing the first place.

In the adolescent division, Amina Novruzova and Gulnur Mammadli claimed the gold medals, while in the youth category, Azada Atakishiyeva triumphed with a stellar performance.

The group exercises also saw impressive performances, with the "Ocaq Sport" club demonstrating exceptional skill.

The club dominated both the all-around and 5-rope programs, taking all the top spots in these events.

The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will take place at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes, officials, and guests from CIS member nations are anticipated to attend the event.

A total of 246 sets of medals will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will feature the most medal sets, with 40 available. In team sports like football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan, the top performers and MVPs will also be recognized.

Azerbaijan will field the largest team with 349 athletes, followed by Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85).

In total, 1,846 athletes from these eight countries are expected to participate.