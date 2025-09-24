Panel session held in framework of 'In Search of Eternal Truth' forum [PHOTOS]

24 September 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 3rd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Spirituality and Art has continued its work with panel sessions within the framework of the international forum on the topic "In Search of Eternal Truth", Azernews reports.

The festival is jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in partnership with ICESCO.

In the panel session titled "The Nasimi Model in the Struggle for Freedom of Will and Universal Ideals," moderated by Professor Rafael Huseynov, Director of the Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature and Full Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), scholars, professors, and intellectuals from Pakistan, the UK, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Iraq, and Iran held extensive discussions around the Nasimi legacy.

Participants addressed topics such as "Constant Challenges: Changing Eras and Figures Similar to Nasimi in Different Cultures," "Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi and Allama Muhammad Iqbal's Philosophy of Love in Poetry," "Nasimi on the Ottoman-Safavid Border," "The Concept of the Perfect Human in Imadeddin Nasimi's Poetry," "The Spirit of Nasimi in the Ottoman Palace: The Dedications to Nasimi's Poems by Fateh and Sultan Suleiman," "Poet Imadeddin Nasimi: A Common Value for the Turkic World," and "Transcendence Through Humanity: A Comparative Study of Nasimi's and Sultan Bahoo's Philosophy of the Perfect Human."

The participants highlighted Nasimi's influence across cultures, his presence in both the Ottoman and Safavid empires, and his significance as a unifying figure within the Turkic world.

The panel also emphasized that Nasimi's poetry holds not only literary value but also plays a crucial role in advocating moral and ethical principles.

The participants further pointed out that his verses advocate for inner freedom, humanistic ideals, and moral integrity, with his ideas continuing to inspire future generations.