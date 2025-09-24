Second Kelaghayi Festival gathers cultural enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

24 September 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Kelaghayi, beautiful silk headscarf, is a symbol of national pride and a profound expression of Azerbaijani artistry.

Renowned for its delicate craftsmanship and stunning patterns, kelaghayi has been passed down through generations, playing a central role in both everyday life and ceremonial occasions.

Second Kelaghayi Festival has showcased the timeless elegance of this traditional craft, bringing together cultural enthusiasts, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly Public Union and Khatai District Executive Authority, the festival was timed to the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty. The event will take place in the amphitheater located in the Heydar Aliyev Park, Khatai district.

The festival featured an exhibition, an official opening ceremony, and a colorful concert program.

The event was attended by the leadership of the district executive authority, representatives of various government agencies, art and literature figures, as well as aşıqs, poets, media representatives, and numerous local residents.

Gullu Eldar Tomarli, the head of the Mirvarid Dilbazi Poetry Assembly and director of the Kelaghayi House Museum opened the event and spoke about the significance of the festival.

Etibar Ahmadov, the first deputy head of the Khatai District Executive Authority, Panah Imanov, head of the department, Ulviyya Hamzayeva, a member of the National Assembly and head of the Nakhchivan Artists' Union, Tarlan Musayeva, a labor hero and Presidential pensioner, and Almara Nabiyeva, a PhD in philology, also made speeches, emphasizing the role of kelaghayi (silk headscarf) in the national identity and the importance of such events.

The festival also featured an extensive exhibition program. Gullu Eldar Tomarli presented ancient artifacts, examples of decorative and applied arts, and publications on kelaghayi from the Kelaghayi House Museum.

Handicrafts created by young people studying at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center of the Social Services Agency, examples made by craft artisans, as well as kelaghayi from Shaki and Basqal were displayed to visitors. The event continued with an artistic program.

Note that Kelaghayi was included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2014.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of this historic event, the first Kelaghayi Festival was successfully launched in 2024 and became a traditional event.

The Second Kelaghayi Festival has also become a significant cultural event in promoting the national and spiritual values and passing them on to future generations.

For Azerbaijani women, the traditional silk headscarf known as kelaghayi has long been an essential part of their wardrobe.

More than just a fashion item, kelaghayi offers protection from the elements, keeping cool in summer and warm in winter thanks to the natural properties of silk.

Kelaghayis come in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and styles, each adding a unique flair to the wearer's look. The most iconic motif used in kelaghayi design is the buta, a flame-shaped, twisted teardrop that symbolizes divine fire, a sacred element in Azerbaijan since ancient times. The scarf’s borders and sometimes the central area (known as khoncha) are adorned with geometric and plant-based (nabati) patterns.

Each region in Azerbaijan has its own distinctive style of kelaghayi. For example, the Shah buta, buta, and khirda buta designs are typical of kelaghayis from Shaki and Basgal.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the kelaghayi holds deep cultural significance. There are many rich traditions tied to this exquisite headscarf.

Young unmarried girls typically wore bright-colored kelaghayis shades like yellow, pink, gold, or purple, while older women favored darker tones.

As part of engagement customs, once a girl agreed to a proposal, a woman from the groom's family would present her with jewelry wrapped in a red kelaghayi.

During the henna night of a wedding, the bride's head was covered with a kelaghayi before henna was applied to her hands and feet. Grooms and their closest friends also wore kelaghayis around their necks and tied them to the wedding car's mirror as part of the celebration.

One of the most cherished wedding traditions involved gifting trays, brought by women attending the ceremony, which often included a kelaghayi, considered the most precious item. In some regions, this custom still lives on.

Azerbaijan has been renowned as a hub of kelaghayi production for centuries. Cities like Tabriz, Ganja, Shamakhi, Shaki, and Nakhchivan were once famed for producing high-quality silk scarves.

Among them, Basgal, a picturesque village near Shamakhi, remains the most celebrated. It is home to the Silk Center and the Kelaghayi Museum, where visitors can explore the history and craftsmanship behind this traditional art form.

Shaki, another major center, was known as the heart of Azerbaijan's silk industry and once housed the world's largest silk factory in the 19th century.

Even today, Basgal continues to produce the most valuable kelaghayis, typically ranging from six to seven exclusive designs.

The creation of a kelaghayi is a highly intricate process, requiring the collaboration of skilled artisans, including tailors, fabric dyers, pattern designers, and ornament artists. Weighing just 125 grams, each scarf takes about two days to dye and decorate.

In modern times, the ancient kelaghayi has found new life in the global fashion scene.

Designers around the world draw inspiration from its vibrant patterns and cultural symbolism. Visitors can admire these stunning silk scarves not only at the Kelaghayi Museum in Basgal but also in national museums across Azerbaijan.