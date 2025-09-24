Azerbaijan, World Bank explore new energy cooperation opportunities

24 September 2025 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan continues strengthening its cooperation with international partners in the energy sector. An exchange of views was held between Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and a delegation led by the World Bank’s Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Rolande Pryce, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

The meeting focused on the progress of projects carried out within the framework of Azerbaijan–World Bank cooperation in the energy field, as well as future partnership opportunities. Discussions covered traditional and renewable energy, power infrastructure development, energy efficiency measures, and “green energy” corridors initiated by Azerbaijan.

The sides also touched on prospects for co-financing projects with other international financial institutions, underlining both the experience gained so far and the potential for expanded collaboration.