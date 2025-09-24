Descendants of poet Nasimi visit Shakhandan Tomb in Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

24 September 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the Nasimi Festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in partnership with ICESCO, the descendants of the prominent poet Imadaddin Nasimi are among the participants, Azernews reports.

Today, the poet's relatives visited the Shakhandan Tomb in Shamakhi.

The tomb of Shahxandan, where the grave of Nasimi's brother Shahı Xəndan is located, is one of Azerbaijan's medieval monuments, distinguished by its architectural style and historical significance.

In 2019, as part of the "Nasimi Year," the Heydar Aliyev Foundation carried out extensive landscaping works around the tomb at Shakhandan Cemetery.