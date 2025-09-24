Azercell conducts blood donation campaign under "For a Thalassemia-Free Life!" program [PHOTOS]

24 September 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Azercell continues to support charitable initiatives. On September 23, the company organized a blood donation campaign under the “For a Thalassemia-Free Life!” program at its headquarters.

The purpose of the campaign is to increase blood reserves and support the treatment of children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and leukemia.

The campaign was organized by the Azerbaijan Thalassemia Federation with the participation of qualified doctors from the Republic Blood Bank.

The blood donated by Azercell employees will be directed to the treatment of children in need.