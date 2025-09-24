Azerbaijani, Iranian officials inspect key projects on Araz corridor

24 September 2025 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Farzana Sadeq, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited Tabriz and Julfa to review ongoing works on the Araz Corridor, Azernews reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the visit, Mustafayev met with Bahram Sarmats, governor of East Azerbaijan Province, where the province’s important role in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations was highlighted. The parties emphasized the need to further expand economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and the region.

The officials inspected the Agband-Kalala Bridge and the Julfa-Kalala Road, reviewing the status of construction and road expansion projects. Discussions also included the planned Ordubad-Siyahrud Bridge, with the location and implementation opportunities examined.

The visit underscores the commitment of both countries to strengthen regional connectivity and joint infrastructure projects along the Araz Corridor.