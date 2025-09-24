Baku to host Climate Action Week for second time

24 September 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

From September 29 to October 3, Baku will host the Climate Action Week (Baku Climate Action Week 2025) for the second time, Azernews reports.

The event, organized by the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) in partnership with London Climate Action Week, aims to strengthen cooperation in the fight against climate change, foster new partnerships, and support the implementation of global commitments.

During the week, participants will engage in:

High-level policy dialogues on energy, finance, climate adaptation, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), and just transition;

Sectoral roundtables with industry leaders, innovators, and green entrepreneurs;

Youth-led sessions presenting new perspectives on climate governance and action;

Announcements of new partnerships to support global and regional climate commitments, including initiatives for SMEs and sustainable fashion.

The event will bring together local and international experts, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and civil society representatives to discuss solutions for a sustainable future.