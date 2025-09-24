President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 3rd Int'l Statistical Forum on "Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects"

24 September 2025 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 3rd International Statistical Forum on the "Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects", Azernews reports.

"Dear participants of the Forum!

I am sending my greetings to you on the occasion of the opening of the International Statistical Forum on “Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects” underway in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and conveying my best wishes to all of you.

I would like to note with pleasure that this prestigious event is of particular importance in terms of the development of national statistical systems, integration into global statistical initiatives and the deepening of international cooperation. I believe that the gathering of representatives of statistical agencies, international organizations and academic circles from various countries within the framework of the Forum will create a favorable environment for the sharing of advanced knowledge and experience in the field of statistics, as well as the promotion of joint projects.

Statistics have become one of the most important tools for assessing the progress of society, the effectiveness of state policy and the ability to respond to global challenges in the present-day world. Reliable statistical data play a major role in ensuring sustainable development, making informed decisions and establishing transparent governance. For this reason, the International Statistical Forum serves as a universal platform for introducing methodological innovations and expanding multilateral cooperation opportunities.

Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing, and the production of official statistical data in accordance with international standards and on the basis of innovative approaches is constantly in the spotlight. In addition, contemporary challenges such as artificial intelligence necessitate the development of new methodologies, tools and approaches in the field of statistics, and require a correct definition of future goals. Effective international cooperation and the correct assessment of its capabilities are essential for the realization of these goals. We attach special importance to reforms based on cutting-edge technologies, artificial intelligence and digital transformation in the field of official statistics. Our country strives to contribute to the global development agenda by actively collaborating with leading states and international organizations in this direction.

As you may know, by the decision of the UN Statistical Commission, World Statistics Day will be celebrated on October 20 this year under the slogan “Quality statistics and data for everyone.” I am confident that the Forum taking place in the run-up to that significant date will be remembered for its fruitful discussions where the statistical community will come together to put forward important initiatives for the future and exchange mutual knowledge and experience.

I congratulate each of you on the upcoming World Statistics Day and wish the forum every success," the address reads.