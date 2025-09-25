Women's chess team trains for European Team Chess Championship [PHOTOS]

25 September 2025 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani women's chess team has kicked off a new training camp in Naftalan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation confirmed that the primary objective of this camp is to prepare for the upcoming European Team Chess Championship.

During the week-long camp, the Azerbaijani players will receive coaching from World Cup semifinalist Nijat Abasov and three-time European champion Gadir Huseynov.

The national team comprises Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva, with Ilaha Kadimova serving as the team's captain.

The European Team Chess Championship will take place in Batumi, Georgia, from October 4 to 15.

The event features separate Open and Women's sections, with each competition consisting of 9 rounds played under a Swiss system.

The 2025 European Team Chess Championship will showcase 75 teams, including 39 in the Open tournament and 36 in the Women's Championship.

Chess, for centuries, has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains a crucially popular sport for now.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, held in Baku, is indeed an excellent example of great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country.

The large-scale event attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating matches.

Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic finesse of elite chess players.

Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the women's competition.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments.