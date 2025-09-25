Azerbaijan awards military personnel of State Service for Special Communications and Information Security - decree
Military personnel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan have been awarded the Medal "For Military Services", Azernews reports.
The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the service's personnel was awarded for their distinction in the performance of their official duties.
