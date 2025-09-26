'Pearls of Musical Art' project concludes in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 September 2025 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The lecture and concert cycle of the "Pearls of Art" project, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) has concluded, Azernews reports.

The events were held as part of the 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival at the Azerbaijan Academy of Labor and Social Relations.

At the event, which was supported by the Culture Workers' Union, acting director of MEMİM, Doctor of Art History, Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov stressed that the project aimed to introduce the rich legacy of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, who created the first opera in the Muslim East, was a musicologist, publicist, playwright, and educator, as well as an academician to a wider audience. It was highlighted that Uzeyir Hajibayli with his multifaceted creativity, tireless pedagogical and educational activities, played an exceptional role in the development of the cultural and national consciousness of our people.

The event was hosted by Saadat Takhmirazgyzy, MEMİM employee, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, and an honored cultural worker. A lecture was presented by Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Professor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, and Head of Department at MEMİM, Jamila Mirzoyeva, on the topic "The Application of Azerbaijani Folk Music in the Works of Uzeyir Hajibayli."

Following the lecture, a concert program was presented. The choir of the International Mugham Center named after Jahangir Jahangirov (artistic director – Honored Teacher Tarana Yusifova), the dance group of the Baku Choreographic Academy (artistic director – People's Artist Yusif Gasimov), and students from the Baku Music Academy, the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts delighted the audience with a vibrant program based on the works of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev.

It is worth noting that the first lecture-concert within the "Pearls of Art" project took place on September 19 at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, and the second on September 22 at Baku State University.

Additionally, this year marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, celebrated through various events by the order of President Ilham Aliyev.

This anniversary is also being observed as part of the 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, which is being held from September 18 to 28, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, in over 10 cities and regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in Uzbekistan, Austria, Germany, Turkiye, and other countries.

