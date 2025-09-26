State Chamber Orchestra wows audience with spectacular concert [PHOTOS]

26 September 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra has given a spectacular concert at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

The concert, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry as part of the 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, began with the overture from the famous composer's operetta "The Cloth Peddler," marking the 140th anniversary of his birth, celebrated at the state level this year.

The orchestra then performed Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Arazbari" rhythmic mugham, the romance "Sevgili Canan," as well as works by Tofig Guliyev, including "Qaytaghi," Vagif Mustafazadeh's "Mart," Azer Rzayev's "Poema," Alfred Schnittke's "Intermezzo" (a world premiere), and Viktor Herbert's "Serenade."

The orchestra was led by its artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, with the talented pianist Vusala Babayeva as the concert's soloist.

The concert program was warmly received with applause from the audience.

All the pieces performed during the evening were a tribute to the remarkable services of Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of the Azerbaijani national music school, a The prominent pedagogue, publicist, and dramatist, in the development of the Azerbaijani culture.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was established in 1964 through the initiative of Azerbaijani classical music icons Gara Garayev and Fikrat Amirov.

The ensemble's first chief conductor and artistic director was People's Artist and state award laureate Nazim Rzayev.

Throughout its over fifty-year history, the orchestra has graced many prestigious venues across the globe, participated in renowned international festivals, and helped promote Azerbaijani musical heritage.

In recognition of its significant contribution to the global promotion of Azerbaijani classical music, the orchestra received the national Humay Prize in 2007.

Since 2018, the orchestra has been under the leadership of People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, who serves as its artistic director and chief conductor.