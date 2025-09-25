BP Approves Shafaq Solar Project, first in Azerbaijan under 30-year strategic partnership

25 September 2025 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

BP has finalized the investment decision for the Shafaq solar energy project, marking the company’s first solar initiative in Azerbaijan and its inaugural project under the country’s 30-year strategic partnership, Azernews reports.

This was announced by BP Vice President for Communications and External Affairs, Caspian Region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, during the First Azerbaijan–UK Political Dialogue at ADA University.

“We are proud that this project will be implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. It carries not only commercial and engineering significance but also national importance,” Aslanbeyli said.

The project is expected to produce approximately 240 megawatts of solar energy, he added.

According to a special agreement with the Azerbaijani government, the electricity generated will be fed into the national energy system. In return, an equivalent amount of energy from other parts of the network will be directed to the Sangachal Terminal, supporting the operations of BP’s and its partners’ oil and gas facilities.

Aslanbeyli emphasized the innovative nature of the project, describing it as a leading example of energy transition. “This is, in my view, the best story I’ve heard about the energy transition. Think about it: in a country rich in oil and gas resources, a traditional energy company reinvests part of its hydrocarbon earnings into solar energy. This solar energy, in turn, is used to decarbonize the very oil and gas facilities that made the investment possible. As a result, emissions at the Sangachal Terminal will be reduced by 50 percent over its operational life,” he explained.

The Shafaq project highlights Azerbaijan’s growing commitment to renewable energy and demonstrates how legacy energy sectors can integrate sustainable solutions to reduce carbon footprints while maintaining operational efficiency.