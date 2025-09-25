AfD emerges as strongest political force in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern poll

25 September 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The results of an opinion poll in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern show that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has become the leading political force ahead of the 2026 local parliamentary elections, Azernews reports.

That 38 percent of respondents said they would vote for the AfD, marking a sharp rise compared to its performance in 2021, when the party secured less than half of this level of support.

The ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), led in the state by Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig, has seen a significant decline, with support dropping to 19 percent — about half of its result in the previous elections.

Other parties also face a challenging outlook. The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is backed by 13 percent of respondents, while the Left Party holds 12 percent. The newly formed Sahra Wagenknecht Union (BSW) polled at 7 percent, and the Greens at 5 percent. Survey participants indicated that the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is unlikely to play any role in the upcoming elections.

The next parliamentary elections in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are scheduled for September 20, 2026.