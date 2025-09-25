Baku hosts conference on oil refining, petrochemicals, and trade in Caspian & Central Asia

25 September 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

A conference on the theme “Caspian and Central Asia – Oil Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade and Logistics” has opened in Baku, Azernews reports. The event is organized by “Confidence Information Services.”

The conference brings together experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to address the latest trends and challenges in the regional energy sector. Discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Macroeconomic and geopolitical factors shaping the energy market in the Caspian region and Central Asia;

The state and development prospects of the global bunker market;

Fuel market indicators in the Caspian region and Central Asia—production, supply directions, and price dynamics;

Azerbaijan’s decisive role in oil and gas transportation through the Middle Corridor;

Liberalization of Kazakhstan’s fuel market and its challenges and prospects for Central Asia.

The forum serves as a platform for sharing insights on how regional cooperation, new transport routes, and market reforms can strengthen the Caspian and Central Asian energy landscape.