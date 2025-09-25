Newly renovated judo hall opens at Azerbaijan Sports Academy [PHOTOS]

25 September 2025 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The newly renovated judo hall at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport has been officially opened, Azernews reports.

Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport Fuad Hajiyev highlighted that promoting the professional training of judokas and encouraging a healthy lifestyle are among the Academy's key priorities. The rector also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) for their support.

AJF Executive Vice-President Rashad Rasullu noted that for the past three years, there has been effective cooperation between ASA and the Federation.

He also mentioned that organizing practical judo lessons in collaboration with the University of Hertfordshire, as well as conducting advanced training courses for new coaches, are important aspects of this partnership.

Professor Mike Callen from the University of Hertfordshire praised the three-way collaboration between ASA and AJF. He emphasized that this partnership has made a significant contribution to spreading judo knowledge not only within the country but also on the international stage.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.