Azerbaijan and Armenia’s FMs join transatlantic dinner hosted by US Secretary of State

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia attended a Transatlantic dinner hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Azernews reports.

The event brought together counterparts from the European Union and NATO member states, as well as the foreign ministers of Switzerland and Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas were also present.

According to the US State Department, the discussions underlined the role of the transatlantic partnership in strengthening peace and prosperity.

“The Secretary of State noted the President’s achievements in advancing Armenia and Azerbaijan on the path to long-term peace,” said Tommy Pigott, the First Deputy Press Secretary.

The meeting also covered broader global security issues, including stability in West Asia and efforts to prevent Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.