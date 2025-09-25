Azerbaijan, Serbia strengthen strategic partnership in Baku Talks

25 September 2025 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, Sahil Babayev, held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, who is on an official visit to Baku with a parliamentary delegation, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The ministry noted that the discussions centered on strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, the implementation of joint projects, expanding mutual investment opportunities, and exploring prospects for future cooperation.

Minister Babayev emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to deepening strategic ties with Serbia across all sectors. He highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and the Intergovernmental Commission as key platforms for advancing bilateral relations. He noted that at the 8th session of the Commission, held in Baku in July last year, several important initiatives were put forward, while the 9th session is scheduled to take place in Belgrade this October.

The meeting underscored the growth of economic ties, with bilateral trade turnover increasing by 16.7 percent in 2024 to reach $190.3 million. Both sides stressed that cooperation in energy, infrastructure, aviation, agriculture, and cultural-humanitarian spheres offers broad opportunities for mutually beneficial projects.

For her part, Speaker Brnabić underlined the high level of relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan, noting that the partnership is based on trust and friendship. While welcoming the positive trend in trade and economic ties, she pointed out that current figures do not reflect the full potential of bilateral cooperation or match the level of political relations between the two countries. She added that there is significant room to expand cooperation further.

Brnabić also highlighted the interest of Azerbaijani investors in Serbia’s real estate, agriculture, and other sectors, signaling a readiness to facilitate greater economic engagement.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.