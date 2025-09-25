Azerbaijan represented at Moldova's Ethnocultural Festival [PHOTOS]

25 September 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

The "Unity Through Diversity" Ethnocultural Festival has been held in Ștefan cel Mare Central Park in Chișinău, Moldova, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Moldova. At the Azerbaijani booth, rich examples of national heritage were showcased, including carpets, traditional ornaments and household items, samples of national cuisine, and a photo exhibition dedicated to Moldova-Azerbaijan relations.

The Azerbaijani booth was visited by the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, Director General of the Bureau of Interethnic Relations, Veaceslav Rabețchi, and Ilie Ceban, Acting Mayor of Chișinău. They were provided with detailed information about the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora, the exhibited artifacts, and Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage.

National dances performed by students of the "Khari Bulbul" weekend school received great appreciation from the audience.

It should be noted that the festival, held annually on the third Sunday of September, brings together various nations and ethnic groups to present their national cultures, traditions, music and dances, cuisines, and examples of folk art to the public.