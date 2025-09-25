Customs officials meet business representatives in Khankendi [PHOTOS]
The Eastern Zangazur Customs Department has organized a meeting with business representatives at “Business Tex JV” LLC in Khankendi, Azernews reports.
The discussion focused on government support measures available to companies operating in the liberated territories, including customs exemptions and other incentives.
Participants were also briefed on recent innovations in the customs system, efforts to strengthen customs–business cooperation, and initiatives aimed at improving satisfaction among both entrepreneurs and citizens.
At the end of the session, business representatives presented their suggestions and feedback, while officials addressed their questions.
