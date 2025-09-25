Roundtable on 'Turkic Heritage in World Arena' held at Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation [PHOTOS]

25 September 2025 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A roundtable discussion on the topic of "Turkic Heritage in the World Arena" has taken place at the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Azernews reports.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, marked the 100th anniversary of the triumphant participation of prominent Turkic cultural figures at the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts in Paris.

This exhibition not only gave its name to the "Art Deco" movement in decorative arts in the first half of the 20th century but also served as an important platform for recognizing the cultural achievements of the Turkic people. It was there that the rare cultural heritage of the Turkic world was first presented on the global stage. The exhibition featured 11 concerts by artists from various Turkic nations, including prominent cultural figures.

The event was opened with a speech by the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova.

In her speech, she emphasized that the preservation and transmission of cultural heritage, as well as the development of a unified Turkic consciousness through the shaping of a contemporary Turkic worldview, are the foundation's key missions.

"Cultural and spiritual values unite our nations, strengthen mutual understanding, and serve as a bridge leading us to a brighter future," Raimkulova noted.

She further emphasized that the implementation of educational projects and collaborative efforts is essential for the development and enrichment of these spiritual values. Such initiatives not only contribute to the preservation of cultural traditions and uniqueness but also open up vast opportunities for cooperation in the fields of science, education, and creativity.

Professor Kamila Dadash-zade, Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, also delivered a welcoming speech. She stressed the importance of the joint project:

"During its activities, the Foundation has made significant contributions to the development of the Turkic world and has carried out large-scale projects aimed at strengthening cultural ties."

The aim of the roundtable was to underscore the historical significance of this event and to showcase the greatness of Turkic culture and the professional schools of Turkic music and performance.

During the discussions, participants debated the impact of the Paris exhibition on the development of art in the 20th century and its relevance today. Special attention was given to preserving the legacy of these outstanding masters, promoting their creativity, and supporting young performers who continue the traditions of the Turkic world and contribute to the preservation and development of Turkic customs.

In an interview with journalists, Aktoty Raimkulova stressed that this year holds special importance for the entire Turkic world.

"Exactly one hundred years ago, in 1925, there was a grand presentation at the Paris exhibition by prominent cultural figures, marking an unforgettable page in history. Legendary Azerbaijani singer Shovkat Mammadova, Uzbek singer Kari-Yakubov Muxitdin, brilliant dancer Tamara Khanum, Kazakh singer Emre Kashaubayev, and Kuray performer Yumabay Isyanbayev from Bashkortostan performed on stage."

She further added that today, a century later, musicians and researchers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Bashkortostan have once again gathered to reaffirm that the traditions of our ancestors continue to inspire and unite generations and the entire Turkic world.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was established following the decision made at the Astana Summit on September 11, 2015. The Foundation's Secretariat is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Foundation's primary goals are to preserve, research, and promote Turkic culture and heritage through funding, support, and various projects.

To achieve these objectives, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation plans to allocate funds for the preservation, protection, restoration, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage. It also aims to provide assistance with scientific and technical challenges related to safeguarding and enhancing Turkic culture.

The Foundation supports the education of specialists in the fields of cultural protection, restoration, and promotion, and organizes seminars, workshops, conferences, congresses, field studies, and exhibitions.

It also assists in the creation of electronic and print scientific journals and publications, sponsors contests, festivals, and tournaments, and aids in the revival and development of traditional crafts and applied arts in Turkic-speaking regions. Furthermore, the Foundation helps craftsmen, artists, and other creative professionals protect their intellectual property rights.

With an expanding network of partnerships within its member states and beyond, the Foundation has successfully signed Memorandums of Understanding with numerous international organizations and national institutions.