Azernews.Az

Thursday September 25 2025

Azerbaijan’s copper rod and profile exports see mixed trends early this year

25 September 2025 17:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s copper rod and profile exports see mixed trends early this year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan’s exports of copper rods and profiles declined compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports. According to the State Statistics Committee, export volumes fell by...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more