Erdoğan vows stronger Turkish-American ties under Trump’s second term

25 September 2025 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underlined Türkiye’s determination to advance Turkish-American relations on the basis of alliance and strategic partnership, emphasizing deepening cooperation during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee at Rockefeller Center, Erdoğan highlighted the solidarity and unity of the Turkish community in the United States.

“I regard your presence here today, after traveling thousands of miles from across America, as the strongest expression of our unity of hearts,” Erdoğan said, congratulating civil society organizations that help keep this spirit of solidarity alive.

Erdoğan noted that the Turkish community in America is becoming increasingly visible in the country’s social, political, economic, and academic life. “We take pride in your successes, and I congratulate each of you for your hard work, perseverance, and dedication. As someone who has also come to America under various circumstances, I know well the critical role you play in strengthening ties between Türkiye and the United States, contributing to your second homeland’s economic and social life, and serving as a bridge to present our culture and civilizational values to the American people,” he said.

He reassured the diaspora that Türkiye’s embassies, consulates, and institutions stand ready to support their work and vowed to continue strengthening engagement with the Turkish-American community in all areas.

Turning to global affairs, Erdoğan stressed that foreign policy is no longer confined to states and official representatives. Diaspora groups, he said, are also increasingly influential. “As leading figures of the Turkish diaspora, you all carry important responsibilities,” he told attendees, urging the nearly half-million-strong Turkish-American community to take on greater roles at local and federal political levels to strengthen their representation.

“In today’s polarized environment — from diplomacy to security, from economy to technology — solidarity between Türkiye and the United States has become more critical and indispensable than ever,” Erdoğan said. He underlined that bilateral cooperation is diversifying and deepening in areas such as security, trade, investment, energy, and education.

“Our contacts with all levels of the U.S. administration have intensified, and constructive dialogue between our institutions has gained momentum during President Trump’s second term. Thanks to the sincere friendship I have built with President Trump over the years, we have developed a mutual will to resolve certain issues on our agenda. We are in constant consultation with him and his team on developments in our region, particularly the Gaza crisis, the Russia–Ukraine war, and Syria,” he added.

Erdoğan also acknowledged the efforts of U.S. Ambassador Barrack in contributing to the positive climate in relations. “Our determination to raise bilateral trade volume to $100 billion and increase mutual investments remains firm. On Thursday, I will meet him in Washington, D.C., where we will have the opportunity to discuss many critical issues,” he said.

The president issued a firm warning: “Whoever expects Tayyip Erdoğan and Türkiye to remain silent in the face of oppression and massacres is wasting their time.”

Addressing concerns about rising Islamophobia and cultural racism worldwide, Erdoğan said marginal ideas at the fringes of politics are reaching wider audiences through social media, creating dangerous trends that unsettle integrated Muslim communities in the U.S.

“It is of great importance to us that you live your culture, faith, and values here without fear. America has long been seen as an example of religious freedom, and we hope this reputation is not undermined,” he said.

He stressed the responsibility of everyone to ensure that hate speech remains marginalized and does not infiltrate politics. “I trust the Muslim community in America and our citizens here. I believe the strength of America’s Muslim community, including Turks, will be a source of confidence and courage for Muslims worldwide. I see how you are increasingly sharing Islam’s message of brotherhood, justice, peace, and solidarity with the American public, and I expect you to continue this work with even greater vigor,” Erdoğan said.

The president praised the loyalty and determination of the Turkish community abroad, acknowledging their contributions in line with Türkiye’s national interests. He reiterated that combating terrorism remains a top priority.

“The scourge of terrorism has cost us thousands of lives and hundreds of billions of dollars, targeting our peace and brotherhood for decades. With the death of the ringleader in Pennsylvania, internal debates and fractures within FETÖ have accelerated. The scandals now surfacing have once again exposed the true face of this treacherous organization. Over time, it will continue to weaken, and we will persist in our struggle with the same determination and precision within the framework of law and democracy. We will never tolerate terrorism either within our borders or in our region,” Erdoğan declared.

He noted that anti-Türkiye groups and lobbies also operate in America. “These structures are not only disturbed by stronger Turkish-American relations but also seek to obstruct your success here. We all know who these actors are and whose interests they serve,” he said.

Erdoğan emphasized that the more Türkiye defends justice and peace in its region, especially by standing up for the oppressed in Gaza, the more campaigns emerge to silence and intimidate both the country and himself personally. “We will never bow to these pressures. Whoever expects Erdoğan or Türkiye to submit to oppression or remain silent in the face of massacres is mistaken. No force, no lobby, no campaign of disinformation can prevent us from speaking the truth with courage. We only bow in prayer, never otherwise,” he said.

He called for the Turkish-American community to close ranks in the face of smear campaigns. “It is not just a matter of need, but an absolute necessity for you to act in solidarity. Instead of focusing on differences, we must unite around our common values and concerns. We must stand together, shoulder to shoulder, remembering that no force can break the hearts that beat as one. Rest assured, as in the past, we will continue to stand by you in every step you take in this direction. May God preserve our unity and solidarity,” he concluded.

Following his speech, President Erdoğan was presented with a commemorative gift. He and First Lady Emine Erdoğan posed for a photo with business leaders attending the dinner.