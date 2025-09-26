Ganja holds chess tournament in support of CIS Games [PHOTOS]

26 September 2025 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A chess tournament was held in Ganja with the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ganja City Executive Power, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, aimed at supporting the third CIS Games, Azernews reports.

The friendly match and session were held at Heydar Aliyev Park in Ganja. The participants included Ulviyya Fataliyeva, the first Azerbaijani winner of the European Championship, Ilaha Gadimova, world and European champion among juniors, Gadir Huseynov, three-time European champion, and Vüqar Rəsulov, the 2012 Azerbaijan Champion.

In his speech, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, highlighted the significance of the event and wished success to the participants.

In the friendly match, chess players competed in duets, with two members representing each team. Afterward, the chess stars held a session for Ganja's talented youth and juniors.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from September 28 to October 8 in seven cities across Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankandi.

Athletes, official delegates from CIS member states, and other guests are anticipated to attend the event.

Around 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are set to compete in the III CIS Games. The opening ceremony will take place on September 28, and the closing ceremony will be on October 8 at the Ganja City Stadium.