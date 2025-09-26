CIS Games to begin in Azerbaijan
The third CIS Games, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, will kick off on September 26, Azernews reports.
The first competition day will see table tennis players testing their skills.
Azerbaijan's representatives in this sport include Adil Ahmadzade, Onur Guluzade, Rustam Hajili, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, and Yagmur Mammadli.
The table tennis competitions will be held at the Gabala Olympic Sports Complex and will conclude on September 29.
The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankandi.
Athletes and official representatives from CIS member countries, along with guests, are expected to attend the Games.
A total of 1624 athletes from 13 countries will participate in the III CIS Games. The opening ceremony will take place on September 28, and the closing event will be held on October 8 at the Ganja City Stadium.
