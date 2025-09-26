Ombudsman’s office supervises reintegration of returnees from Syria

26 September 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

On September 17, 2025, seven Azerbaijani citizens—one woman and six children—were repatriated from camps in the Syrian Arab Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman).

It Office noted that the returnees were placed in a social services facility under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Staff members of the Ombudsman’s Office, acting on the instruction of Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva, met with the woman and children to assess their situation and ensure that their rights are safeguarded. During the meeting, the returnees were informed about the Ombudsman’s mandate, its areas of activity, and the available channels for lodging complaints or appeals.

The discussions also focused on the children’s social integration, access to education, documentation processes, and other issues essential for their adaptation. Recommendations were provided to assist with their reintegration.

Additionally, Ombudsman representatives held talks with the leadership and staff of the social services facility, gathering information about the support provided to the repatriated individuals.

The Ombudsman’s Office emphasized that the matter remains under continuous supervision.