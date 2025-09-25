Xiaomi unveils new gadgets and appliances for South Korea

25 September 2025 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The South Korean division of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi Corp. announced on Thursday the launch of eight new products, including the flagship Xiaomi 15T Pro smartphone and the compact Xiaomi Pad Mini tablet, as part of its aggressive push to strengthen its foothold in the Korean market, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Jony Wu, General Manager of Xiaomi Korea, highlighted that since opening its first store in South Korea just three months ago, 40% of Xiaomi smartphones sold have been high-end models, signaling strong consumer demand for premium devices.

Wu also revealed plans to deepen local collaborations, including opening two additional stores this week in partnership with retail giant E-Land Group.

“Soon, we will further expand our offline presence through collaboration with Hyundai Department Store,” Wu said in a company statement, underlining Xiaomi’s commitment to enhancing accessibility for Korean consumers.

Beyond retail, Xiaomi is exploring strategic partnerships in the mobility and payments sectors, with talks underway with T-money, a widely used transit and payment system in South Korea that serves millions daily.

The company is also working closely with major e-commerce platforms like SSG.com and Naver Corp. to broaden its online sales channels.

In a move to improve customer service, Xiaomi Korea plans to open an Exclusive Service Center in central Seoul this October, aimed at providing enhanced warranty and after-sales support tailored specifically for Korean users.

These initiatives reflect Xiaomi’s broader strategy to not only increase market share but also integrate more deeply into everyday Korean life through technology, partnerships, and localized services.