Car sales in Europe increase

25 September 2025 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In August, new car sales across the European Union (EU) rose by 4.7% compared to the same month last year, signaling a steady recovery in the region’s automotive market, Azernews reports.

According to reports, 791,349 new vehicles were registered in Western Europe (including the EU, EFTA countries, and the UK) during August. Since the start of the year, total vehicle registrations have reached 8,691,840 units, marking a modest increase of 0.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain traction, with 1,132,603 EVs registered in the EU during the first eight months of 2023, accounting for 15.8% of the total European automotive market — a clear indication of the accelerating shift toward sustainable transportation.

The Stellantis Group recorded sales of 106,078 vehicles in August, up 2.2% year-over-year, capturing a market share of 13.4%. Stellantis, formed in January 2021 through the merger of French automaker PSA Group and the Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler alliance, continues to strengthen its position as one of Europe’s leading automotive players.

Industry experts highlight that the ongoing growth in EV sales, combined with strategic consolidation moves like Stellantis’ merger, reflects broader trends of innovation and adaptation in Europe’s evolving car market. As governments push for greener policies and consumers increasingly embrace electric mobility, the region’s automotive landscape is poised for significant transformation.