Azerbaijan enters new stage of hydrogen energy development with EBRD support

26 September 2025

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan is moving into a new stage of hydrogen energy development with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Azernews reports.

Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, announced the initiative during the "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" event in Baku.

According to Humbatova, the selection of a consulting company to assist in the implementation plan is now underway:

"The tender has already been closed, and 13 companies have submitted proposals to the EBRD. The government is also involved in the evaluation process. The consultant will work on the implementation plan of the hydrogen strategy, covering regulation, land use, distribution of renewable energy sources and other important issues."

She stressed that green hydrogen production requires a direct connection to renewable energy sources for certification:

"This decision does not depend on us, but we must act in accordance with the rules. Hydrogen remains a very promising sector for Azerbaijan, but the right approach and partnership will be decisive."

Humbatova also underlined that hydrogen has already been included in Azerbaijan’s cooperation agreements with Georgia, Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. However, she noted that the timing of hydrogen’s introduction depends largely on European partners:

"The position of the European Union partners is very important for us, as they will be the main buyers. Europe is currently facing difficulties in meeting its domestic hydrogen production targets of 10 million tons, which increases import demand. Two months ago, Europe created a platform to connect producers and buyers. We have appealed to SOCAR to consider joining this platform."

Touching on Azerbaijan’s broader vision, she referred to the country’s announcements during COP29:

"Three scenarios are envisaged. At present, I think the balanced scenario is more realistic. But given Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential, we do not rule out the ambitious scenario. Everything depends on the demand and supply side," Humbatova added.