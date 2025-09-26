Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Spirituality and Art wraps up [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 September 2025 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

The closing ceremony of the third Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Spirituality, and Art has taken place in Baku at the Ateshgah Temple State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Azernews reports.

According to Trend, the event featured a spiritual and mystical musical-literary night dedicated to the legacy of Nəsimi.

The evening was organized in the format of a gathering where poets and musicians performed together with the participants of the "Word" project, performed by the "Savalan" group. Compositions such as "Mən ki, dərvişəm", "Hardasan", "Eşq əhli", "Heyran olmuşam", "Sığmazam", "Mənəm mən" and others were performed at the event.

The final presentation of the festival's closing ceremony featured a performance by Chingiz Mustafayev, known for his unique style of singing. He presented a performance based on Sufi motifs.

The Nasimi Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival, held in Baku and the poet's hometown of Shamakhi from September 23-25, was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, in partnership with ICESCO.

The festival stood out for its interesting presentations and premieres, with the new versions of "Iblis" and "The Nasimi Epic" ballet being warmly received by the audience.

Since its inception in 2018, the Nəsimi Festival has aimed to explore themes of humanism, love, and tolerance through various artistic expressions, while fostering creative dialogue between cultures and generations. The extensive program of the event covered various forms of art and fields of knowledge.