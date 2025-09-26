President: Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are united by traditional friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation
“Traditional friendship, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation unite Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the country’s national holiday – Independence Day.
Extending his congratulations on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev also noted: “I believe that our bilateral relations will continue to develop and strengthen in the future in accordance with the will of our brotherly peoples, who are closely bound to each other by common ancestry and national-spiritual values.”
