New medalists crowned at ISU Junior Figure Skating Grand Prix in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 September 2025 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

The ISU Junior Figure Skating Grand Prix is currently underway in Baku, Azernews reports.

On the second day of the competition, 22 athletes from 21 countries participated in the men's free program.

Based on the results of the free program, South Korean athlete Minkyu Seo claimed 1st place with 236.45 points, Belgian figure skater Denis Kruhlov secured 2nd place with 213.47 points, and Caleb Farrington from the United States took 3rd place with 210.66 points.

During the award ceremony, the medals were presented to the winners by President of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation Fuad Naghiyev and Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation Gunel Badalova.

ISU Junior Figure Skating Grand Prix is organized by the State Tourism Agency, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and the International Skating Union.

Some 92 figure skaters from 38 countries are participating in the tournament.

On September 26, the final day of the competition, women will perform their free program on ice, while pairs will compete in the free dance program.