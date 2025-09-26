Azerbaijani & Turkish companies explore coop in energy opportunities
Sustainable development and new energy opportunities were the focus of discussions between SOCAR Türkiye and Türk Prysmian Kablo, Azernews reports.
The talks took place during a visit by SOCAR Türkiye’s top management to Türk Prysmian Kablo’s production complex in Mudanya.
The delegation included SOCAR Türkiye CEO Elçin Ibadov, Director of Strategy and Sustainability Ömür Önk, and Corporate Strategy and Development Group Director Erdem Ülner. The executives toured the company’s production facilities and received detailed information about its operations.
“During the discussions, the parties reviewed future cooperation prospects, strategic initiatives in the field of sustainable development, as well as emerging opportunities in the energy market,” Türk Prysmian Kablo said in a statement.
According to the company, the strategic engagement is significant for strengthening Türk Prysmian Kablo’s integration into global energy networks and achieving its sustainability goals.
