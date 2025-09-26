Renovated nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Husenli village of Tartar region [PHOTOS]

26 September 2025 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

On September 26, a nursery school-kindergarten, renovated at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was officially inaugurated in Husenli village of the Tartar region, Azernews reports via AZERTAG.

The kindergarten, originally built in the 1970s, had become unusable due to age and poor condition. Following the Foundation’s initiative, the building underwent full renovation and was equipped with new furniture and educational equipment. The courtyard was landscaped, asphalt was laid around the premises, and a modern playground was installed for children.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Head of the Tartar Region Executive Power Mustagim Mammadov, Heydar Aliyev Foundation representative Jamil Aliyev, Chairman of the YAP (New Azerbaijan Party) regional organization Eldar Asadov, and others congratulated the children, their families, and the kindergarten staff. They highlighted the state care and attention to preschool education under President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, emphasizing the Foundation’s continued efforts to improve education infrastructure across the country.

Residents and parents expressed their gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for supporting the project.

Nigar Rzayeva, Acting Director of the Husenli nursery-kindergarten, said: “We will try to educate children in a patriotic spirit and raise them as useful citizens to society.”

Parent Nigar Aliyeva also shared her satisfaction with the new facility: “I always wished our kindergarten would be renovated. Today, thanks to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the necessary conditions for children have been created. As a parent, I am very happy and deeply grateful.”

Event participants toured the renovated facilities and the newly equipped classrooms.