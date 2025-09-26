Bulbul's immortal legacy in history of national music [PHOTOS]

26 September 2025 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Bulbul, the artist renowned for captivating audiences with his mesmerizing voice and silencing nightingales with his sparkling trills, was born as Murtuza Meshadi Rza oglu Mammadov. Despite his birth name, he is affectionately known as Bulbul not only within Azerbaijan but also far beyond its borders.

This year marks the 64th anniversary of the passing of Bulbul, the founder of Azerbaijani vocal school, a lyric-dramatic tenor opera singer, celebrated khananda (mugham singer), and People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR.

Born in Shusha, a city steeped in musical traditions, Bulbul's environment was rich with lyrical poetry, music, and the breath of mugham. This backdrop provided an ideal foundation for his artistic journey. He first studied at a madrasa in Shusha and learned the fundamentals of mugham at the Molla Ibrahim school, an institution that nurtured many prominent khanandas. One of his most influential mentors was the renowned khananda, Jabbar Garyagdioglu. Bulbul's formal stage career began in 1916 with the opera "Seyfəlmülk", which was staged in Ganja by Mashadi Jamil Amirov.

In 1920, Bulbul became a soloist at the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater, which was then part of the United State Theater opera troupe. During his early years, he performed roles such as Ibn Salam in Leyli and Majnun, Karam in Asli and Karam, and Garib in Ashiq Garib operas composed by Uzeyir Hajibayli and Zulfugar Hacibayov.

In 1927, he graduated from the Baku Conservatory. Due to his exceptional vocal abilities, the state sent him to Milan, Italy, to continue his studies. He graduated from the Milan Conservatory in 1931, where he trained under Delliponti and R. Grani, before returning to Azerbaijan to begin teaching at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

While mastering classical vocal techniques, Bulbul always remained connected to his Azerbaijani roots. He sought to create a new style by blending traditional folk music with Western and Russian vocal techniques. His performances bridged the gap between folk artistry and professional vocal performance. Through this approach, Bulbul laid the foundation for professional vocal training in Azerbaijan, pioneering the development of vocal art in the country. His influence was not only theoretical but also practical, as he frequently delivered lectures and performed folk songs, operatic arias, and mugham with equal passion.

Bulbul's artistry was defined by his wide vocal range, a graceful tone, and impeccable diction. His voice possessed remarkable clarity, and his performances were characterized by deep emotional expression. Bulbul's repertoire was vast, and he was constantly striving for new heights in music. He performed both international operatic works and Azerbaijani folk songs, always adapting his style to suit each genre. Though he performed classical works in several languages, he particularly favored singing in Azerbaijani, emphasizing that one should sing in their native tongue in such a way that it resonates with all listeners, regardless of language.

Beyond his pedagogical contributions, Bulbul also devoted his efforts to preserving Azerbaijani folklore. He worked tirelessly to collect, refine, and present folk music in its most exquisite form, and many of the folk songs we cherish today were either introduced or revitalized by him. Under his leadership, the Azerbaijan State Conservatory established the Scientific Research Music Cabinet, which focused on transcribing Azerbaijani folk music into notation, thus preserving it for future generations.

Bulbul's work in this area was particularly influential for later generations of composers. He involved many prominent Azerbaijani composers—such as Niyazi, Gara Garayev, Javad Hajiyev, Fikret Amirov, and Tofig Guliyev in the preservation and study of folk music, ensuring that Azerbaijani traditions were maintained and spread globally.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Bulbul was named People's Artist of the USSR in 1938, and in 1940, he became a professor at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory. He was awarded the State Prize of the USSR in 1950, and received several prestigious honors, including the Lenin Order, the Red Banner of Labour Order, and the Order of Honor, among others.

Bulbul passed away in Baku on September 26, 1961, and was laid to rest in the First Alley of Honor. Today, his legacy is commemorated in Baku, where a street is named after him and a music school at the Baku Music Academy bears his name. A bronze bust of Bulbul was also erected in Shusha, his birthplace. After the city was occupied in 1992, the bust was stolen, along with others of prominent Azerbaijani figures, and sold as scrap metal. However, it was later recovered by the Azerbaijani government and returned to Baku. Following Shusha's liberation, the busts of Bulbul, poet Natavan, and composer Uzeyir Hajibayli were returned to their rightful place in the city.

In 1976, a memorial museum dedicated to Bulbul opened in Shusha, and a similar museum was established in Baku in 1982. After the First Karabakh War, Bulbul's House-Museum in Shusha was destroyed, but it was restored and reopened in 2021.

Bulbul's 100th anniversary was celebrated with great pomp in 1997, following a decree from National Leader Heydar Aliyev. His centenary was marked not only in Azerbaijan but also by music enthusiasts around the world. Since then, the International Vocal Competition named after Bulbul has been held regularly, attracting vocalists from various countries.

The 110th anniversary of Bulbul’s birth was commemorated at the state level in 2007 under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and a monument to him was unveiled in 2012 in Baku. In 2017, the 120th anniversary of his birth was celebrated with numerous events throughout the year, marking his significant contributions to Azerbaijani music.

Bulbul's legacy continues to shine brightly in the heart of Azerbaijani culture, inspiring generations of musicians and ensuring his place as one of the towering figures of the nation’s musical heritage.