Azerbaijan’s connectivity drive: turning geography into global opportunity

Akbar Novruz

In the shifting geopolitical landscape of Eurasia, Azerbaijan is steadily cementing its role as a vital transport and logistics hub. Strategically positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the country has transformed geography into opportunity, creating new pathways for trade, energy, and digital connectivity.

Azerbaijan's rising prominence on the world stage has once again been highlighted. Its proactive support for United Nations objectives, combined with its expanding participation in major international energy and transcontinental transport initiatives, is gaining recognition and support from leading global powers.

Since regaining her independence in 1991, Azerbaijan has pursued a foreign policy centred on connectivity and cooperation. Its geographic advantages, coupled with a pragmatic and forward-looking approach, allow it to serve as a critical transit corridor that benefits not only its economy but also the wider region.

One of the clearest examples of this vision is Azerbaijan’s expanding partnership with Central Asia. While the two states do not share a land border, the Caspian Sea has become a natural bridge for their cooperation. This transformation is backed by tangible infrastructure. Azerbaijan has broken through the regional isolation of past decades with major projects such as the Baku-Supsa and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipelines, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. The Southern Gas Corridor and the Middle Corridor have since reinforced Azerbaijan’s role as a connector between East and West.

Between 2030 and 2032, efforts will focus on achieving technological maturity. This pivotal stage will shift green energy from a variable source to a more stable and manageable one. During this period, partial electricity exports will commence, mainly to Georgia and Turkiye, requiring stable supplies. Azerbaijan’s strategic goal is to become a net exporter of “green” energy, emulating its success in oil and gas diplomacy in this new sector. According to Targulayev, the Ministry of Energy is developing a detailed plan with international consultants to gradually export up to 4 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2040.

Projects will scale up from megawatts to gigawatts, demanding not only investment but also meticulous planning, considering geography, technological capabilities of storage, and export routes.

Today, investments in modernising ports on the Caspian Sea, expanding railway capacity, and advancing digital infrastructure—such as the Digital Silk Road project and new fibre-optic cables under the Caspian—are setting the stage for the next phase of connectivity.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted these achievements in his address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, underscoring that “connectivity projects, like the East-West and North-South Corridors, cross our country. We have witnessed almost 90% growth in cargo volumes through the Middle Corridor since 2022. The transit times along the Corridor have been significantly reduced. The biggest trade fleet in the Caspian, Alat International Trade Port, with its annual capacity reaching 25 million tons in the near future, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, 9 international airports, the biggest air-cargo company in the region, and many other factors have turned Azerbaijan into one of the international transport hubs.”

The President further emphasised the importance of digital connectivity, noting that “Azerbaijan leads the digital transformation initiative through such ambitious projects as the Digital Silk Way. This project includes plans for an advanced fibre-optic cable network under the Caspian Sea, establishing Azerbaijan as a key regional digital hub.”

These efforts go beyond economics. Enhanced connectivity strengthens people-to-people ties, cultural exchange, and soft diplomacy, which are vital in a region historically marked by conflict and division. Azerbaijan’s initiatives show how infrastructure and cooperation can build trust and stability, while simultaneously diversifying its own economy and generating long-term growth.

A corridor to Central Asia is emerging, leveraging Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan’s vast but underdeveloped wind and solar potential, hindered by limited export routes and complex terrain. Azerbaijan offers a solution with its advanced transit infrastructure, access to international markets, and experience with large-scale projects like the Southern Gas Corridor. The concept of laying a cable beneath the Caspian Sea to transmit “green” energy from Central Asia to Azerbaijan, and onward to Turkiye and Europe, has moved from a theoretical idea to a practical discussion. This positions Azerbaijan as a natural hub, where energy flows from East and West converge, thanks to its strategic location. Additionally, offshore wind energy development in the Caspian Sea could significantly enhance the country’s export assets.

At a time when global supply chains are being recalibrated for resilience and diversification, Azerbaijan offers alternative pathways that reduce dependency on traditional routes and create a more multipolar, interconnected world. Challenges remain, from geopolitical rivalries to the financial demands of large-scale infrastructure. Yet Azerbaijan’s track record of steady progress, combined with its long-term vision, inspires confidence in its ability to overcome these hurdles.

Ultimately, Azerbaijan’s rise as a transport and logistics centre is the story of a nation that has leveraged its geography with strategic foresight and diplomatic agility. It is a story of how a small state, through big ideas and bold investments, can shape regional dynamics. And it is a story that will continue to resonate across Eurasia, as Azerbaijan consolidates its role not only as a bridge between continents but also as a driver of cooperation, prosperity, and peace.