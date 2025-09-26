Trial continues in Baku military court over crimes by Armenian citizens

26 September 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On September 26, the trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the announcement of documents related to the case, Azernews reports.

The court presented documents concerning the murder of National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov, as well as Ahmad Abdullayev and Farid Ahmadov, both awarded the medal “For Bravery,” among other victims.

In parallel, a number of photographs were displayed.

The trial concerns Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws and regulations of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes.