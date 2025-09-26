BMW to recall vehicles due to defect

26 September 2025 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue stems from the possibility of corrosion in the starter relay, which could lead to overheating, a short circuit, and in some cases, even a fire hazard, Azernews reports.

The recall impacts a wide range of BMW models, including the 2022 BMW 230i, and potentially affects vehicles across multiple production years and series.

BMW dealerships will inspect the affected vehicles and replace the faulty starter relay free of charge if necessary.

This recall is part of a broader trend in the auto industry, where electronic component vulnerabilities — especially those related to moisture and corrosion — are becoming more common as vehicles incorporate increasingly complex electrical systems. BMW’s swift action highlights growing regulatory pressure to address even minor safety risks before they escalate.

Owners can check whether their vehicle is affected by visiting BMW’s official recall page or the NHTSA website using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).