Azerbaijan'​s chovqan team kicks off 3rd CIS Games with victory [PHOTOS]

28 September 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Chovqan competitions of the 3rd CIS Games, hosted by Azerbaijan, have officially begun, Azernews reports.

The opening match took place at the Shaki City Stadium and featured a face-off between the teams of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Before the match, the national anthems of both Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were played.

The match ended with a decisive 4-0 victory for the Azerbaijani team.

Later in the day, another match is scheduled between the teams of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Six countries are participating in the Chovqan competitions, which will conclude on October 7.

Speaking with Azertac, the captain of Azerbaijan's national chovqan team, Tarlan Gurbanaliyev, noted that it was very pleasing to host the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that organizing the competitions in the regions was highly beneficial for the development of national sports.

"It is very pleasing that the 3rd CIS Games are being held in our country. Organizing the competitions in the regions is very beneficial for the development of our sport. We secured a victory in our first match today. I congratulate our team members and sports fans on this occasion. May this first victory be followed by more. God willing, we will come first and raise our flag high," he said.