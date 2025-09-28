Media center for third CIS Games opens in Ganja [PHOTOS]

28 September 2025 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Media Center for the third CIS Games has begun operating at the Ganja Sports Palace, Azernews reports citing Baku City Circuit.

The center is equipped to accommodate up to 120 media representatives working simultaneously.

At the main media hub located inside the sports complex, facilities are in place to live‑stream competitions in four sports — swimming, shooting, fencing, and volleyball. Mixed zones are available for press briefings and interviews, facilitating timely reporting and article preparation.

Additionally, each of the 12 sports venues has designated media gathering points, press rooms, and mixed zones.

It is worth noting that 432 local and international media representatives from eight countries have registered to cover the Games.

The media center will operate daily from 09:00 to 21:00.

The third CIS Games run from September 28 to October 8, 2025, across seven Azerbaijani cities — Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankadi.

The opening and closing ceremonies both take place at Ganja Stadium, each starting at 19:00 local time.