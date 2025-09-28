Photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan's landmine victims opens in Germany [PHOTOS]

28 September 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An open-air photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan's landmine victims opened on September 27 in the historic center of Nuremberg, Germany, within the old fortress walls, one of the city's busiest tourist areas, Azernews reports.

The exhibition was organized within the framework of the project KulMINAtion Point of Danger by the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union, with support from the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The project's local partner in Germany was the Baku-Nuremberg Cultural and Educational Center.

Rashad Mehdiyev, chairman of the Gilavar Photo Club, noted that holding the exhibition on Remembrance Day, which commemorates the martyrs of the Patriotic War, held symbolic significance:

"After World War II, the international tribunal for prosecuting Nazi leaders was held right here, in Nuremberg (1945–1946). Because this city stands as a symbol of justice in international law, we believe it is a meaningful place to raise our voice. Those who ordered the planting of more than one million landmines in Azerbaijani territories during the 30 years of occupation — Armenia's military and political leaders — must also be held accountable for their war crimes. That is why we are addressing the world from Nuremberg, on this solemn day."

The exhibition featured powerful photo portraits of landmine victims, accompanied by personal messages. One striking image showed Parviz Najafov, a former road worker and landmine survivor, with this message:

"I was building roads to bring people together, not to separate them as the mines have done. One blast took my eye and my leg; another scarred those who tried to rescue me. Tell me, how many times can hope explode in the same place?"

Another poignant photograph depicted Khazar Babashov, a driver who lost his leg to a mine explosion. His message to viewers read:

"Am I to blame? Yes, no, maybe? You tell me. Write your answer on the paper below my photo. I was just a driver trying to bring people safely from one place to another. I stepped just one foot outside the vehicle. Then came the explosion. My life collapsed in that moment. I still question myself: if I hadn’t fallen, would this have happened? Maybe your answer will finally silence my tormenting questions."

The exhibition attracted considerable interest. Visitors were introduced to the scale of Azerbaijan's landmine problem through photos and statistics. Many were visibly moved by the stories.

The exhibition in Nuremberg followed a similar event held a day earlier on September 26 in Karlsplatz Square, Munich.

More than 20 photo stories of landmine victims were displayed, each representing not only an individual tragedy but also the broader humanitarian crisis faced by the Azerbaijani people.

Visitors could access more information via QR codes linked to each photo.

The Gilavar Photo Club plans to continue this exhibition across other European countries, aiming to raise international awareness about the human cost of landmine contamination in Azerbaijan.