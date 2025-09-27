Erdogan honors Azerbaijan’s martyrs, reaffirms Garabagh as Azerbaijan forever
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a post on his official X account on the occasion of September 27 Memorial Day, Azernews reports.
In his message, President Erdoğan wrote:
"On the memorial day of our friend, brother, beloved Azerbaijan, I commemorate with mercy our martyrs who liberated Karabakh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands with great heroism, and I express my respect to our veterans.
Garabagh is Azerbaijan forever!"
Dostumuz, kardeşimiz, Can Azerbaycan’ımızın Anım Günü’nde, büyük bir kahramanlık örneği sergileyerek Karabağ’ı ve işgal altındaki Azerbaycan topraklarını özgürlüğüne kavuşturan şehitlerimizi rahmetle, gazilerimizi hürmetle yâd ediyorum.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) September 27, 2025
Qarabağ sonsuza kadar Azərbaycan’dır! 🇹🇷🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/AdKzB8YEep
