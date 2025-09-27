Erdogan honors Azerbaijan’s martyrs, reaffirms Garabagh as Azerbaijan forever

27 September 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

"On the memorial day of our friend, brother, beloved Azerbaijan, I commemorate with mercy our martyrs who liberated Karabakh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands with great heroism, and I express my respect to our veterans.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a post on his official X account on the occasion of September 27 Memorial Day, Azernews reports.

