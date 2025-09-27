Russian sub declares hazard after reported fuel failure
A Russian submarine from its Black Sea Fleet declared an "explosion hazard" alert after a reported fuel leak in the Mediterranean, according to a Russian Telegram channel known for publishing military leaks, Azernews reports.
The post stated that fuel entered the hold and created a hazardous buildup. It added that the crew had no spare parts or specialists to fix the damage.
The source also warned the sailors may have to pump the fuel directly into the sea to reduce the risk.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!