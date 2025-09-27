US House Democrats release Epstein files naming Musk, and Bill Gates

27 September 2025 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

US Congressional Democrats on Friday released daily schedules and flight records belonging to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, showing his planned meetings with high-profile figures including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, and Britain’s Prince Andrew, Azernews reports via the Telegraph.

The documents — turned over by Epstein’s estate to the House Oversight Committee under subpoena — cover the years 2014 to 2019 and include itineraries, passenger manifests, ledgers, and notes.

They show, among other entries, a reminder reading: “Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)” and a planned breakfast with Bannon in February 2019. A separate manifest shows Prince Andrew flew with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell from New Jersey to Florida in May 2000.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Musk, Thiel, Bannon, Gates, or Andrew, and the documents do not confirm whether the meetings actually took place.

Musk denied the reports, writing on X: “This is false.” A spokesperson for Thiel, and lawyers for Bannon and Andrew, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Democrats said the files highlight Epstein’s links to some of the world’s most powerful men and renewed calls for the Justice Department to release all records from its investigation. “Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein's heinous crimes,” said committee spokesperson Sara Guerrero.

Republicans on the panel accused Democrats of politicizing the disclosures, promising to release the full set of documents.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, to which he had pleaded not guilty. His longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 of recruiting and grooming underage girls for him and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

FBI Director Kash Patel testified earlier this month that investigators found “no credible information that Epstein trafficked women and underage girls to anyone but himself.”