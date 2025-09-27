Ministry of Economy staff honor martyrs at Victory Park on Memorial Day

27 September 2025 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of Memorial Day, marking the fifth anniversary of the start of the Patriotic War, the staff of the Ministry of Economy paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, Azernews reports.

The delegation visited Victory Park, where they laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers in front of the Victory Monument. The visit was a gesture of deep respect and remembrance for the heroic martyrs of the Patriotic War, which ended with Azerbaijan’s historic victory under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

September 27 is commemorated nationwide as Memorial Day, symbolizing the enduring gratitude of the Azerbaijani people to those who sacrificed for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.