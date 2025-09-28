Azerbaijan Railways launches first intra-regional passenger route

28 September 2025 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

On September 28, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) launched its first-ever intra-regional passenger train service, marking a significant development in regional transportation, Azernews reports.

Modern electric trains have now been deployed on the Ganja–Mingachevir–Agstafa route, with two daily services operating along the line.

The daily train schedule includes a morning route departing from Ganja at 05:45, arriving in Mingachevir at 06:57, then departing Mingachevir at 07:15 towards Ganja and Agstafa, reaching Ganja at 08:26 and Agstafa at 09:48. The evening route starts at 16:00 from Agstafa, arriving in Ganja at 17:19, Mingachevir at 18:36, departing Mingachevir at 19:00, and reaching Ganja at 20:11.

Passengers can use stations including Mingachevir, Mingachevir-Bash, Goran, Ganja, Dallar, Govlar, Tovuz, and Agstafa. The trains offer travel classes such as Standard, Standard+, Business, and First-Class. Ticket prices start at 2.60 AZN for the Ganja–Mingachevir route and 6.80 AZN for Mingachevir–Agstafa. Free Wi-Fi service is available on board.

To ensure safe and uninterrupted train operations, ADY has reconstructed railway lines around Mingachevir and renovated the Mingachevir City Station building, including the waiting hall.

The launch of the Ganja–Mingachevir–Agstafa route is expected to significantly increase passenger transport, with an estimated annual ridership of around 100,000 passengers. This new route improves transportation mobility for residents of Ganja, Mingachevir, Tovuz, Agstafa, and nearby settlements such as Goran, Dallar, and Govlar.

Overall, the route's opening supports the socio-economic development of these regions and aligns with the Azerbaijan 2022–2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy, promoting balanced development between the capital and regions as well as enhancing Mingachevir's tourism potential.