Religious leaders in Azerbaijan commemorate martyrs on Memorial Day [PHOTOS]

27 September 2025 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

On September 27, leaders of religious confessions and community members in Azerbaijan gathered at the residence of Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), to honor the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

“The dear memory of our heroes who died for the Motherland will always live in our hearts. May God have mercy on all our martyrs,” the religious leaders said, commemorating the fallen with prayers according to their respective traditions. A banquet was also organized in their honor.

In his address, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade highlighted the significance of September 27 as a day of national pride:

“Five years have passed since the beginning of the Patriotic War that ended the 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands. The history of September 27 – Memorial Day – as the peak of our national revival, state power, and love for the Motherland is very special in the memory of the people.”

He emphasized that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Azerbaijani Army restored the country’s territorial integrity, stressing that religious figures stood by the people, soldiers, and martyrs’ families throughout the 44-day war. He also reaffirmed the support of religious leaders and believers for President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership.

Today, under the leadership of Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board, Muslim religious figures and representatives of other religious confessions operating in the country visited Victory Park in Baku on the occasion of Memorial Day of the Martyrs of the Motherland. The dear memory of martyrs who lost their lives in the path of restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan was commemorated with respect, and prayers were offered for their souls.

In accordance with the plan of events prepared by the Advisory Council of Religious Confessions in Azerbaijan, the memories of the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Patriotic War were commemorated and prayers were offered in mosques, churches, and synagogues across the country on the occasion of Memorial Day.

Religious figures have also recently visited the families of martyrs in Baku and regions, and visited veterans who were injured in the 44-day war and the anti-terrorist operation.